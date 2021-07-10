Bees Beat River Cats for Fifth Straight WinÃÂ
July 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees won their fifth game in a row with a 4-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Dillon Peters turned in a strong start for the Bees pitching staff. Peters gave up one run on three hits while striking out three. Tyler Danish and Jose Quijada each pitched a scoreless inning. Tim Peterson allowed a run in the ninth, but recorded a save for the second straight night, thanks in part to a spectacular leaping grab at the wall by Scott Schebler for the final out of the night.
Schebler also got it done at the plate with a home run off the batter's eye in the second inning. Matt Thaiss drove in two with a single in the second to stake the Bees to an early 4-0 lead that would prove to be enough. The five-game winning streak is the Bees first streak of five straight wins since May 10-14 2019.
Game four of the six game series with the River Cats is a Sunday matinee. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
