Bees Bats Down Aviators

May 11, 2022







All nine starters recorded at least one hit each, as the Salt Lake Bees rolled to an 11-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night. The Bees jumped in front with four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Michael Stefanic reached on an error, Jo Adell walked and Dillon Thomas drilled a three run homer to right to put Salt Lake ahead to stay. They would add one more in the inning on an RBI single by David MacKinnon and then scored one in the third, four in the fourth and one more in the eighth. The Bees have now scored in double figures in three consecutive games.

Six Salt Lake pitchers combined on a ten strikeout five hitter with Brian Moran (1-0) picking up the win, as he retired three batters in a row in the fourth after inheriting runners at first and second with no outs. Thomas went 1 for 6 at the plate, but led the team with four runs batted in. Magneuris Sierra added three hits and two RBI, while Kean Wong and MacKinnon each had one hit and two runs batted in.

