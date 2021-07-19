Bees Add Fireworks and "Final StretchÃ¢ÂÂ to 2021 Schedule

July 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees have added 10 games to the end of the 2021 schedule and are also adding postgame fireworks shows for five games this season.

Fireworks will now follow games played on July 23, July 24, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Sept. 10. Tickets for fireworks games and an all-you-can-eat picnic package on July 23 and 24 are available at www.slbees.com.

The addition of 10 games at the end of the schedule by Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball are part of a new postseason tournament format called "Triple-A Final Stretch" that follows the current 120-game schedule. Among the 30 Triple-A clubs a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during the final 10-game stretch. Salt Lake will host Sacramento for five games Sept. 23-27 at Smith's Ballpark and then will travel to Tacoma for five games Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 during Triple-A Final Stretch. Tickets for Final Stretch home games will go on sale on Aug. 2 at www.slbees.com.

The Bees have two more road games in Tacoma and will return home to Smith's Ballpark for a six-game Pioneer Day weekend series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday, July 22.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.