Beer and Food Truck Festival October 9

September 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders are hosting their first annual Beer and Food Truck Festival on Saturday, October 9th from 12-7pm at PCU Park.

Admission is just $5 per person and the event will be filled with great food, 100+ beers and live music all day! Bands include HUSHH from 12-2pm, The Stephen Alexander Band from 2:30-4:30pm and Blackclaw from 5-7pm.

The event is family (and pet) friendly and will have multiple kid's activities including bounce houses, corn hole, mini-golf, the playground and more!

Just a few of the amazing food trucks:

- Tee's Fish, Chips and More!

- Hadez

- Road Grub Mobile

- Jerky Rob

- Bazodee

- Island Spice Grill

- Little Sicilian Riceballs

- Kona Ice

- Conrad's

- Off the Hook

- Sausage Kings

- Sweet Guy Ice Cream

- Sweet Escapes

- Taco is Life

- Uncle Bob's Kettle Corn

- Five Senses

- Mr. Miyagi and 16 Handles will be open in their Boulders concessions stands!

For tickets, slide to NYBoulders.com or head to the Beer and Food Truck Festival Facebook event under NY Boulders!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 27, 2021

Beer and Food Truck Festival October 9 - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.