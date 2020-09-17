Beer & Wine Fest Coming to Toyota Field on October 17

The newest Trash Pandas event on tap this fall will host various breweries and wineries for a full afternoon of tastings at the ballpark.

The Beer & Wine Fest takes place on Saturday, October 17th, and will feature unlimited sampling of 40 local and national selections. This event is for guests 21 and up ONLY - no children are allowed. Standard admission is $35 per person and VIP tickets for one-hour early access are $45. VIP tastings begin at 1PM, standard entry is set for 2PM, and the festival runs until 5.

In addition to tastings, guests will be able to vote on their favorite beverages, and the staff will present "Best Beer" and "Best Wine" awards at the end of the day. The Trash Pandas will announce attending breweries and wineries in the weeks leading up to the event.

Toyota Field concession stands will be open throughout the event with traditional ballpark fare and additional full-sized beer and wine for purchase. Parking is free, and valid IDs will be checked upon entry.

CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be followed at the stadium. Temperatures of all guests will be taken at the gate, masks are required for entry, and all vendors will adhere to proper sanitizing and social distancing practices.

Tickets can be purchased online at TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events, in-person at the Toyota Field Ticket Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 option 1.

