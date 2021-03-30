Bedlam Baseball to be Played at ONEOK Field on May 11

Bedlam Baseball is returning to Tulsa for the first time in two years. It was announced today that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 11 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

It will be a non-conference matchup with the Sooners playing as the home team. The game is scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPNU.

Both teams are expected to contend for the Big 12 Championship this season and to earn spots in the NCAA Tournament.

"We are excited to bring one of college baseball's best rivalries back to Tulsa this year," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "It seems to always be an exciting game when these two teams play in Tulsa, and we expect the same thing this year with both programs fielding strong squads. It should make for a great evening in downtown Tulsa."

Tickets for the matchup at ONEOK Field will first be offered to Drillers Season Members in an exclusive presale opportunity that will begin at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 31. Season members will receive a special email with the link to purchase the tickets.

University of Oklahoma Baseball Season Ticket Holders will also have a presale opportunity beginning at 10:00AM on Thursday, April 1.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 2 exclusively online at TulsaDrillers.com.

Seating will follow COVID safety protocols with attendance capacity reaching approximately 35 percent.

