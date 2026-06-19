Bediako Brothers Bring Family Rivalry to the CEBL Stage

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars forward Charles Bediako (right) vs. Saskatoon Mamba center Jaden Bediako

(Scarborough Shooting Stars) Scarborough Shooting Stars forward Charles Bediako (right) vs. Saskatoon Mamba center Jaden Bediako(Scarborough Shooting Stars)

At 8-1, the Scarborough Shooting Stars own the best record in the CEBL.

They've emerged as early title favourites, winning games in comeback and blowout fashion alike.

To say the Shooting Stars are firing on all cylinders would be an understatement.

And yet, forward Charles Bediako remains bothered by that one blemish: a 90-88 loss against brother Jaden Bediako and the Saskatoon Mamba on May 31.

"Honestly, that's annoying," Charles said. "I feel like if we go on to see the rest of the season and win it all, it's good. But I guess on a personal level, that will probably be worse because that's probably the only thing he'll have against me. ... Hopefully we can see him in the playoffs."

After the game, Charles, a CEBL rookie, texted Jaden: "Good job, you did your thing, but don't act like this ain't the last time."

Jaden, a three-year veteran, had to set the record straight. This was, indeed, the one and only time they would face each other - barring a CEBL Finals showdown, that is.

They went against each other from the opening tip, won by Charles. On the Mamba's first offensive possession, Jaden made a jump shot over his little brother. But little bro got him right back, converting an alley-oop on the very next play.

In the end, of course, Jaden got the last laugh, putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Charles shot a perfect five-for-five but wound up with just the 10 points and seven rebounds.

"It was great because one, we won," Jaden said. "And two, I had the better stat line overall. So it's going to be a great Thanksgiving or whenever we have time to sit down and break bread again."

The game marked the first time the Bediako brothers have ever gone head-to-head in a competitive professional environment.

Jaden, 26, has spent all three of his CEBL seasons with the Saskatoon franchise. He's averaged a near double-double of 9.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for his career and recently appeared in five games in the G League with Raptors 905 while also playing professionally in Mexico.

Charles, 24, arrived at the CEBL this season after a tumultuous year which saw him attempt to return to the University of Alabama after a stint in the G League, only to have a court deny him and end his season early.

A highly touted prospect throughout the ranks, Charles has shone with the Shooting Stars, registering 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He's hoping to parlay his CEBL play into an NBA Summer League invite in July, but first he'll head to training camp with Canada's men's senior team.

Both brothers won college championships, too, with Jaden taking an NIT title at Seton Hall while Charles earned an SEC 'chip with the Crimson Tide.

The foundation for both careers was built in an extremely competitive environment in Brampton, Ont.

"We'd play a little one-on-one, but sometimes they can get really competitive where we go a couple of days without talking to each other. It gets personal," Jaden said. "There are times you're trying to avoid, like, let's not play one-on-one because someone's going to feel some way after."

Growing up, even younger bro Charles admitted that Jaden typically got the best of him - though with the caveat that he was a soccer player before pivoting full-time to basketball, and the margins closed as he grew older.

Now, it's Charles that might have a brighter basketball future, and Jaden understands his new role.

"He's playing at some of the highest levels. Going to these training camps, working with [Denver Nuggets star Nikola] Jokic and the [Detroit] Pistons guys. So it's been great, as an older brother, you want to put him down. As you get older, it's like, 'Yo, salute, respect, keep going.' All I can do is be here to motivate him, someone to guide him and give him my opinion, right? You can't be all dandy and rosy, right? Sometimes you have to say the truth or be the negative guy," Jaden said.

Charles, meanwhile, conceded it was "cool" battling Jaden in the CEBL even despite the loss.

"I can tell he was excited. He was going to shoot everything against me. ... That was pretty cool," he said.

After all, Jaden played a major role throughout his career, even helping recruit him to the CEBL for this pivotal summer in his basketball journey. Charles said he's enjoyed his first stint in the CEBL and getting to play with familiar faces in teammates Frank Mitchell and Myles Powell.

"I feel like we all just want to see each other succeed. I feel like that's the biggest thing," Charles said about his Shooting Stars squad. "Our off-court chemistry is great. We're at one another when we're all playing and I feel like that just shows on-court, also shows why our record is the way it is."

Jaden, meanwhile, is quick to mention the Mamba's perfect 4-0 record when he plays - including three wins by just two points. Saskatoon is 0-5 without Bediako on the floor.

It gives him plenty of confidence that a Shooting Stars-Mamba championship is very much in play.

"We have the potential to climb the standings. Obviously rough start, but beat a team like Scarborough, a team like Winnipeg who's a Western Conference rival. That shows hope and growth," he said.

And if that Bediako brothers rematch does indeed occur?"It'd be amazing," Jaden said. "That's not even a question."

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