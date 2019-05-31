Become a Spokane Indians Host Family

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are now accepting applications for families to host players during the 2019 season. If you are interested in hosting Indians players for the summer, please read the details below for more information on the program.

General Information on Players

Spokane Indians are professional baseball players in the Texas Rangers Minor League System. All players whether drafted or signed as a free-agent are under contract with the Texas Rangers.

Most Indians players are in their first or second year of professional baseball, ranging in age from 17 - 24 years old while coming from very diverse backgrounds. Players move to Spokane for the Northwest League season from all across the country and world. Timing

Spokane Indians players arrive in early June and depart in early September. While in Spokane, their schedule is very demanding: they play 76 games in 81 days; 38 of these games are home and 38 of these games are on the road.

While at home there are workouts and practices they will attend on each gameday. Requirements for a Host Family

The primary function of the host family will be to provide accommodations. It is important for players to be able to relax at their home away from home.

What we would prefer is a safe, clean and quiet environment. Some host families choose to provide some meals for the players but this is not a requirement.

Assistance with transportation (such as dropping a player off at Avista Stadium) is helpful, but not required. For the most part, player travel to and from workouts is handled through vehicles rented by the Texas Rangers.

Players get home late after home games (after midnight most nights) and may arrive even later after road trips. Host families will need to be flexible with their schedules.

There are approximately 16-28 players that will need host families this summer, with the preference of two players together at each location (though it is OK to take a single player if that is all you can handle). Players don't need separate rooms; they are generally fine with sharing a room with another player. Click Here for more Frequently Asked Questions about being a Spokane Indians Host Family

If you are interested in learning more about hosting a Spokane Indians player please email Bob Johnson at hostindians@gmail.com.

