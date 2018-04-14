Beck's Big Night Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Tulsa
April 14, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Despite a big evening from Dallas native Preston Beck, the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Rangers, fell 5-4 to the Tulsa Drillers in Saturday's series finale at ONEOK Field.
BIG MOMENTS
With the Riders behind 2-1 in the sixth, Beck launched a go-ahead, two-run homer to right field, his first long ball of the season. Beck finished the night 2-for-4, his second consecutive multi-hit game.
Tulsa tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run from Michael Ahmed and grabbed the lead in the seventh on back-to-back dingers from Will Smith and Connor Joe.
Riders starter Pedro Payano yielded two unearned runs on six hits across 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out six in a no-decision. Payano escaped bases loaded jams in the second and third innings, surrendering just one run between the two frames.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
Preston Beck: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI
Hunter Cole: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, 3 R
Chuck Moorman: 1-for-4, RBI double
Pedro Payano: 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 6 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Beck is 4-for-9 with three RBIs in his last two games after starting the season 1-for-23.
Hunter Cole has five multi-hit games in his first eight contests this season.
Jose Trevino extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the first inning.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Springfield, Sunday, 4:10 p.m.
Probables: LHP Brett Martin (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Connor Jones (1-0, 5.40 ERA)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App
