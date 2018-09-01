Beck and Mendez Go Deep in Rain-Shortened Defeat

FRISCO, Texas (Sept. 1, 2018) - Despite home runs from Preston Beck and Luis Mendez, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, fell 14-5 in a rain-shortened, eight-inning contest Saturday night against the Midland RockHounds at Security Bank Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* Beck went deep with a solo shot in the third and Mendez clubbed a three-run blast in the sixth.

* Midland scored at least three runs in each of the first four innings to take a 13-2 lead.

* Reliever Cole Wiper tossed three scoreless innings for the Riders in the loss.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Luis Mendez: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI

* Jose Cardona: 1-for-3, BB, R

* Cole Wiper: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Beck regained the team lead with his 13th homer of the season.

* Jose Cardona has drawn a walk in five consecutive games (seven total walks).

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Probables: LHP Wes Benjamin (5-5, 3.72) vs. RHP Brian Howard (3-4, 3.82)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

