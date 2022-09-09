Beck And Fernandez Go Deep As Grizzlies Claw Past Giants 4-3

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (81-48, 40-23) slipped past the San Jose Giants (73-56, 33-30) 4-3 Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies have won 18 of their last 21 contests and improved to 22-13 in one-run affairs. Fresno moved to 38-6 when allowing three runs or fewer and 63-23 when clobbering a clout.

The Grizzlies offense tallied four runs on eight hits and a quartet of walks. In the third, Benny Montgomery smoked a double, extending his hit streak to 12 games. He would scamper home on a wild pitch and throwing error. A batter later, Yanquiel Fernandez whacked a wallop to right field. Fernandez's 21st longball of the season pushed him into the Top 10 in Grizzlies single-season total bases (241). He passed Kyle Tucker (2018, 240) for 10th all-time. On that same play, Fernandez became the Grizzlies' sole leader in single-season RBI with 109. Scott McCain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) initially held the RBI record at 108. In the sixth, Jordan Beck tied the contest at three with a solo shot to dead center. It was Beck's second tater since joining the Grizzlies. Beck gave Fresno the advantage and eventual game-winning hit in the seventh when he roped a single to center.

The trio above all recorded two hits and one run apiece. Braxton Fulford reached base three times while A.J. Lewis drew a pair of walks. Juan Brito supplied a key sacrifice bunt in the seventh and Ben Sems raced home once. Grizzlies' righty Brayan Castillo lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and five strikeouts. He handed the game to four relievers, who combined for five and one-third shutout frames. Luis Amoroso fanned a pair over two innings. Gabriel Rodriguez (2-0) notched the win after a clean frame of work. Francis Rivera yielded his fourth hold after one and one-third innings. Angel Chivilli wrapped up his eighth save after some nice help from his defense.

On the other side, San Jose's lineup collected five singles and five walks. Aeverson Arteaga spanked two singles while P.J. Hilson knocked in one run. Adrian Sugastey provided two runs after reaching base three times. Southpaw Carson Whisenhunt did not factor in the decision after tossing two innings. Mikell Manzano (0-1) suffered the loss after permitting the go-ahead run (unearned). Catcher Ronaldo Flores hurled a 1-2-3 ninth for the Giants. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening for game four of six.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jordan Beck (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, 2B, R)

- Grizzlies bullpen (5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Adrian Sugastey (1-3, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- DH Andrew Kachel (1-3, RBI, BB)

- CF P.J. Hilson (1-3, RBI)

- SS Aeverson Arteaga (2-5)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday September 9 San Jose

Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Jarrod Cande (4-5, 4.72) vs. San Jose RHP Liam Simon (0-0, 0.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Former Fresno State Bulldog Andrew Kachel went 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI in his Giants debut.

