Beautiful Touch and Finish: USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 18 Winner
July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2024
- Las Vegas Lights FC and Defender Fabien Garcia Mutually Terminate Contract - Las Vegas Lights FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Rematch vs Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Ink Mateus DeJesus to USL Academy Deal - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity Midfielder Gonzalez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery - Louisville City FC
- Battery Travel to Connecticut for Hartford Match - Charleston Battery
- North Carolina FC Sends Adrian Pelayo and Julian Placias on International Transfers - North Carolina FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Travel to El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, Unbeaten in Last Seven - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United's Riley Bidois Selected for New Zealand National Team for 2024 Paris Olympics
- Loudoun United FC Hosted a Local Combine and Showcase for Prospective Professional Players
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan
- D.C. United Loan Defender Matai Akinmboni to Loudoun United FC
- Loudoun United FC Sign Forward Pape Wane Through 2024