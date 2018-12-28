Beau Walker Loaned Out

December 28, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are announcing today the loan of Beau Walker to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen.

"I'm very happy for Beau to get this opportunity" head coach Andre Niec said. "He played very hard for us after coming from a different SPHL team so for him to go back to that league, I'm sure will be even more motivating for him."

Walker joined the Thunderbirds on Thanksgiving Day scoring two goals in his Thunderbirds' debut in a 6-5 win over Mentor at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Walker would go on to play 10 games for the Thunderbirds registering 10 points (4G-6A). He leaves Carolina in the middle of a 4-game point streak.

Prior to the Thunderbirds, Walker played for the Evansville Thunderbolts for nine games and tallied four assists before being released.

Walker will join a Rivermen team that is currently 2nd place in the SPHL, two points behind league leaders Macon (which have former Thunderbirds Taylor Love and Henry Dill on the roster) with three games in hand. Peoria is in the middle of a road trip playing Friday and Saturday night in Huntsville, before heading to Quad Cities for a New Year's Eve game.

In a corresponding move, the Thunderbirds have re-signed Viktor Grebennikov to the active roster.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

Beau Walker Loaned Out - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.