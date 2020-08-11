Beat the Heat, Hang out in the Club Car Bar

Enjoy great drinks and $2 Hot Dogs in a dog friendly, air conditioned and socially distanced space. All owners must fill out the below waiver for their pet prior to entering Riverwalk Stadium. Each Thursday of the month from 4-9pm.

Try Crafty Lefty, our new co-branded beer by Common Bond Brewers. Available now in the Club Car Bar!

On the mound a Crafty Lefty is a left handed pitcher who uses everything in his arsenal to get outs. He will not over power the batters with velocity, but always gets the job done. This Crafty Lefty is no different. It uses just the right amount of citrus and wheat flavors without being too over powering. The perfect baseball beer for the stands, the sandlot, the backyard or the bar, Crafty Lefty gets the job done!

