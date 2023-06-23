Bears to Host Calder Cup Celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m.
June 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears will host a championship celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. to commemorate capturing their 12th Calder Cup title in franchise history. Admission and parking for the public is free and doors will open at 2 p.m.
Fans will be able to celebrate Hershey's latest championship, score Calder Cup merchandise, and enjoy light refreshments as the Bears celebrate all of the great moments from the club's run to the Cup.
A ceremony approximately 30 minutes in length will begin shortly after 3 p.m. from a stage facing the team benches. Following the ceremony, fans will be able to get autographs with players.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2023
- Peca Joins New York Rangers as Assistant Coach - Rochester Americans
- El Lazo de Tucson Named AHL Marketing Campaign of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears to Host Calder Cup Celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Receive Award Recognition at AHL Team Business Meetings - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Front Office Earns Seven Team Achievement Awards for Business Excellence - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears to Host Calder Cup Celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m.
- Bears Are 2023 Calder Cup Champions
- Calder Cup Finals Game 7 Preview: Bears at Firebirds, 10 p.m.
- Bears Fall 5-2 to Firebirds, Calder Cup to be Decided in Game 7 on Wednesday
- Calder Cup Finals Game 6 Preview: Bears at Firebirds, 10 p.m.