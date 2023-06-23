Bears to Host Calder Cup Celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears will host a championship celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. to commemorate capturing their 12th Calder Cup title in franchise history. Admission and parking for the public is free and doors will open at 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to celebrate Hershey's latest championship, score Calder Cup merchandise, and enjoy light refreshments as the Bears celebrate all of the great moments from the club's run to the Cup.

A ceremony approximately 30 minutes in length will begin shortly after 3 p.m. from a stage facing the team benches. Following the ceremony, fans will be able to get autographs with players.

