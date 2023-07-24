Bears Sign Forward Tyson Empey to AHL Deal

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Tyson Empey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, produced three points (1g, 2a) in 16 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2022-23 season, and added nine points (4g, 5a) in 20 ECHL games with the Atlanta Gladiators.

The 6'2", 205-pound forward has recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) and added 127 penalty minutes in 79 career AHL games with Tucson.

He logged 100 penalty minutes in 63 games with Tucson in 2021-22, including 10 fighting majors.

He has also collected 27 points (10g, 17a) in 83 ECHL games with Atlanta and Rapid City.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan played collegiate hockey for the State University of New York - Geneseo, where he was part of three consecutive SUNYAC conference titles between his sophomore and senior seasons. As a sophomore and junior, he received SUNYAC Second Team All-Conference honors, and in his senior campaign, he was named SUNYAC Third Team All-Conference. In 92 career games with the Knights program, Empey generated 103 points (54g, 49a).

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

