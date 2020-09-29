Bears Sign Defenseman Macoy Erkamps to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Macoy Erkamps, agreeing to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Erkamps, 25, has spent the past two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the shortened 2019-20 campaign, 6-foot, 196-pound defender skated in 36 games, registering four assists and 44 penalty minutes. He also played in three games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, notching an assist.

The British Columbia native has appeared in 117 career AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, collecting 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). Additionally, Erkamps has scored 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 84 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton, and Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, Erkamps was the captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, leading the club to a championship in 2016. He led all WHL defenders with 58 assists that season, and his 71 points ranked second among league blueliners.

