Bears Re-Sign Forward Steve Whitney

July 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Steve Whitney, agreeing to terms on a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Whitney, 29, was limited to just 15 games last season with Hershey due to injury, recording four points (two goals, two assists). He also skated in five games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, posting nine points (five goals, four assists), and earning ECHL Player of the Week honors for March 5-11.

The Massachusetts native had a productive 2018-19 campaign with the Chocolate and White, appearing in 60 games, scoring 16 points (nine goals, seven assists). Three of his goals were game-winners. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 5-foot-7, 168-pound winger has skated in 148 career AHL games with Norfolk and Hershey, notching 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists). He spent the 2017-18 campaign in the ECHL with South Carolina, finishing second on the team with 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games. He's played in 155 career ECHL games with Florida, Norfolk, and South Carolina, scoring 134 points (54 goals, 80 assists).

A former standout at Boston College, Whitney won the National Championship with the Eagles in 2010 and 2012, and was named the recipient of the Walter Brown Award his senior year, an honor given to the top American-born college hockey player.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2020

Bears Re-Sign Forward Steve Whitney - Hershey Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.