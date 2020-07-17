Bears Re-Sign Forward Matt Weis

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Matt Weis agreeing to terms on a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Weis, 25, skated in six games with the Chocolate and White last season, making his Hershey debut on Nov. 27, 2019 versus Providence. He spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, collecting 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) in just 39 games. He ranked third on the team in assists, and finished second in plus/minus with a +25 rating.

The Freehold, New Jersey native skated with the AHL's Chicago Wolves in 2018-19, scoring 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 60 games during his rookie campaign. Chicago advanced to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals, and over 22 playoff games, Weis added four points (two goals, two assists). Also in 2018-19, Weis produced seven points (two goals, five assists) in a brief, six-game stint with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward spent four seasons in the NCAA with Ohio State, totaling 122 points (40 goals, 82 assists) in 136 games for the Buckeyes. He spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League from 2011-2014 and helped the Green Bay Gamblers to a Clark Cup in 2012.

