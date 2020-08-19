Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Eddie Wittchow

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Eddie Wittchow, agreeing to terms on a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Wittchow, 27, split time between Hershey, and the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, last season. With the Bears, Wittchow posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in 22 games, collecting 29 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. He scored in his Hershey debut on Nov. 31 versus Belleville, and his five goals tied his AHL-career best. With South Carolina, Wittchow had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games and was named an alternate captain.

The Burnsville, Minn. native has played in 119 AHL games with Springfield and Hershey, scoring 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists), while also adding 167 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender was selected in the 6th round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.

Prior to turning pro, Wittchow spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, and served as the Badgers captain for the 2015-16 campaign.

