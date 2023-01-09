Bears Loan Kim to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Kim, 27, appeared in one game with Hershey, making his Bears debut on Dec. 11 versus Cleveland, recording an assist.

He has appeared in 15 games with South Carolina this season, tallying 12 points (4g, 8a).

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

