Bears Fly as Havoc Win

HUNTSVILLE,AL â In his starting debut, Cody Karpinski would shine on a Thanksgiving matchup between the Havoc and the Birmingham Bulls.

Rob Darrar would get the festivities off quickly with his opening goal. With his goal, the teddy bears rained down. Havoc fans threw more than 1,600 teddy bears for Toys for Tots!

Karpinski would shine as the game went on. Keeping the Bulls scoreless until the third period but a late Sam Hunter slapshot would end up sealing the deal for the Havoc.

Karpinski collects his first win of the year and the Havoc improve to 4-1 at home. The Havoc play TOMORROW night for Star Wars Night featuring a live jersey auction benefiting UCP Huntsville.

