Beard Is Back: Michalczewski Signs for 2022

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce that infielder Trey Michalczewski has re-signed for the 2022 season.

"I'm thrilled that Trey Michalczewski will be back for the 2022 season," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "Trey is an extremely talented player with the ability to launch 20 HR's and still hit for a high average."

The 26-year-old from Jenks, Oklahoma racked up 85 hits in 89 games last year for the Birds. He hit 13 home runs and drove in 58 runners while also drawing 37 walks. The 6-4 first/third baseman spent 2013-19 as a member of the Chicago White Sox organization. He split time between AA and AAA in 2019, playing for the Birmingham Barons and Charlotte Knights. 2022 will be his second season in the American Association.

"Trey played a big role for us in 2021, and we look for him to have an even bigger impact in 2022," said Canaries Vice President of Baseball and Stadium Operations Duell Higbe. "We believe that he is primed for a breakout season and can't wait to see the results of his hard work this offseason."

Michalczewski was one of the best hitters in the American Association in the month of June. He enjoyed multi-hit efforts in 8 of 9 games from May 30-June 8. He homered in four of six games June 4-9. He also recorded 11 RBI in a three-game stretch from June 2-5.

The switch hitter closed the 2022 season by hitting safely in five of six games Sep. 1-6, a stretch that included three multi-hit outings. He went deep in the season finale vs. the Sioux City Explorers. The solo blast helped power a 3-2 Birds win.

He joins returners like Jabari Henry, Charlie Valerio, and Wyatt Ulrich as the Canaries look to reach their second American Association Finals in the last three years.

"I'm looking for Trey to be a little more consistent in his approach and really attack opposing pitchers this season," said Meyer.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

