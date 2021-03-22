Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears remain on the road as they enter the second half of the 2020-21 season and head up to North Charleston for a three-game set with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Solar Bears defeated South Carolina by identical 4-1 scores in the two prior meetings this season on Jan. 31 and March 9 at home. Orlando will face South Carolina 12 total times in the second half, the most of any opponent on the schedule.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 26 at South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 at South Carolina Stingrays at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at South Carolina Stingrays at 3:05 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Purchase tickets for Thursday, April 1 vs. Florida Everblades

Purchase tickets for Friday, April 2 vs. Florida Everblades

Purchase tickets for Saturday, April 3 vs. Florida Everblades

Browse single-game tickets for the 2020-21 season

Coming to the game? Review our Health and Safety Guidelines

SEASON RECORD: 19-13-3-1 (.583)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-3-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 36 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 14 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 24 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 36 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 16 vs. Florida: 3-0 L

The Solar Bears saw their five-game home win streak come to an end as Jake Hildebrand made 25 saves for Florida to deal Orlando its fourth regulation loss of the season on home ice.

Wednesday, March 17 at Jacksonville: 5-2 L

Tyler Bird tied the score at 1-1 early in the first period after Jacksonville had taken the initial lead, but the Icemen proceeded to reel off three straight goals to seize control of the game. Aaron Luchuk scored a late power-play goal for Orlando, but Orlando dropped its second game of the week.

Friday, March 19 at Jacksonville: 5-1 L

Krystof Hrabik scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears as Orlando was held to just one shot on goal in the first period, and a club-record 10 shots on goal for the contest.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Jacksonville: 5-1 W

The Solar Bears returned home and snapped a four-game winless skid with a blowout performance against the Icemen. 2015 Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Kris Oldham made his first pro start after relieving Clint Windsor the previous night, and the former sixth-round pick made 33 saves, while Aaron Luchuk tallied a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Solar Bears to re-take the lead in the regular season series. Orlando improved to 20-0-0-0 all-time on home ice against Jacksonville with the victory.

Sunday, March 21 at Jacksonville: 3-2 OTW

The Solar Bears responded to a 1-0 deficit at the start of the second period with goals from Kyle Topping and Anthony Repaci 19 seconds apart, and Clint Windsor made 35 saves to bring the team to overtime, when Mark Auk scored for Orlando to end the week with two consecutive wins.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 18 GP, 7-7-2, .914 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 14 GP, 2g-4a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 29 GP, 1g-2a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

BITES:

Kyle Topping enters the week with a three-game point streak (2g-1a)

During the second quarter of the season, the Solar Bears penalty killing unit went 61-for-63 (96.8%) preventing a power-play goal from opposing teams; the team notably played 12 consecutive games from Feb. 13-March 9 without surrendering a power-play goal (42-for-42), and Orlando went 8-2-2-0 in that stretch

The Solar Bears also went 8-for-49 (16.3%) with the man advantage during the second quarter; Orlando is 7-2-2-0 this season when recording a power-play goal

Aaron Luchuk is tied for third in league scoring with 36 points (12g-24a) entering the week; he leads all Eastern Conference players in the month of March with 14 points (6g-8a); his six goals in March are tied for the league lead; Luchuk has a two-game point streak (1g-4a)

Orlando is tied for fourth in home win percentage with .700 (10-4-1-0=21 points)

Tad Kozun enters the week with a two-game point streak (1g-2a)

The Solar Bears are 14-0-0-0 when surrendering two or fewer goals

Mark Auk leads all skaters with 12 power-play assists (nine have been earned with Orlando)

Clint Windsor is tied for fifth with a .919 save percentage

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears rookie defenseman Luke McInnis joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discuss how he has experienced growth and development in his game this season after graduating from Boston College the previous spring.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.