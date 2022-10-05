Beans & Brews Chili Cook-Off Heats up SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is excited to announce the Beans & Brews Chili Cook-Off coming to SRP Park on Sunday, November 13th at 1pm-5pm.

This new event at SRP Park has been revamped from the previous World Series Chili Cook-Off event that took place in 2017 at Lake Olmsted Stadium. "We're always looking for new and exciting events to bring to SRP Park," states GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene, "and with the success from our previous Chili Cook-Off at Lake Olmsted, it made sense to revamp it at SRP Park."

Individual Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, October 10th for the Beans & Brews Chili Cook-Off:

Advance (Ages 4+): $15*

Day-Of (Ages 4+): $20*

*Individual Tickets include five (5) chili tasting samples

Tickets will be available at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com

Competitors will have the chance to win a cash prize and bragging rights for the best Chili in the CSRA. Chili will be judged by the following criteria: Aroma, Appearance, Consistency and Taste. All entry fees will be donated to a CSRA Non-Profit. Already in the line-up is The Meadows of Grovetown and Smoke Show BBQ.

Chili Cook-Off Breakdown:

Entry Fees

Individuals: $30

Corporate: $40

Professional: $60

Teams are responsible for their own supplies and equipment

Teams need five (5) gallons of chili for sampling purposes

Registration to enter a team into the event begins today. Individuals, Corporate, and Professionals can register their team here: https://atmilb.com/3M9eDOn. Deadline to register is October 28th. Vendors with questions can contact GreenJackets Director of Food & Beverage, John Schow, at [email protected] or call 402-651-3670.

The Beans & Brews Chili Cook-Off combines live music, great chili, local brews, and food trucks for a great Sunday afternoon, as we look for best Chili in the CSRA. Kids 12 and under can enjoy a selection of inflatables. More information about the Chili Cook-Off can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3M9eDOn

