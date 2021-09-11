Beach Blanked; 'Hounds Fall, 1-0

Runs and hits have been tough to come by for the RockHounds in their visit to "the beach" this week, and Saturday's game was no exception.

Pitching ... for both clubs ... was exceptional, with Corpus Christi getting the better of it as the Hooks limited the 'Hounds to just two hits in a 1-0 win at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks had three straight pop flies in the fifth inning but the third of them, off the bat of Grae Kessinger, eluded shortstop Edwin Diaz and dropped for a bloop double. One pitch later, the bad break two-out hit turned into the game's only run when Corey Julks doubled to left field, scoring Kessinger.

A trio of Hooks pitchers combined on the brilliant two-hitter, led by starter Angel Macuare, who allowed one hit and three walks over six innings, while striking out a half-dozen. Jonathan Sprinkle (hold) allowed one hit while striking out three in two innings and Felipe Tejada earned the save by overcoming an error by second baseman David Hensley to slam the door in the ninth.

Jack Cushing took the (very) tough loss, allowing the game's only run over a six-inning quality start. He allowed just five baserunners (including the fluke double) while not walking a batter and striking out six.

Three of the first five games of the series have ended in shutouts. The Hooks won the opener of Thursday's double-header, 8-0, with the RockHounds capturing the night cap (1-0), before the Hooks put the 1-0 blanking on the board Saturday.

The 'Hounds lead the season series with the Hooks, 16-7, and are 9-2 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

The RockHounds (56-57) will bid to return to .500 when the club's meet in Sunday's series finale Sunday evening. The game concludes the 'Hounds' road schedule with the club returning home to complete the 2021 season at Momentum Bank Ballpark (see below).

Next Game

Sunday, September 12 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 5:05 p.m.

Final of a six-game series and of a six-game road trip

Probable Starters

CC RJ Freure (RH, 0-1, 6.43)

Back at Rocky Town to Open the Final Homestand of the Season - Tuesday, September, 14

September 14-19 RockHounds host the Tulsa Drillers to close the 2021 season. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 16) ... RockHounds Cap Night (Friday, September 17) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 18).

