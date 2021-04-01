Be the Match Event Canceled
April 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Due to unforeseen circumstances that have taken place outside of the Kane County Cougars, the Be The Match drive-thru swabbing event that was to be held on Saturday, April 3 has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to get this re-scheduled soon.
