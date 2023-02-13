Be Part of the Crosscutters Host Family Program

The Williamsport Crosscutters Host Family Program is currently accepting applications for potential host families for the 2023 season. While many host families return year after year, the club is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

"Host families play a crucial role in helping our young players feel comfortable and succeed in a new environment", said Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "Families who have opened their homes to Crosscutters players in the past have had positive experiences that include forging lasting relationships."

The 2023 season runs from June 1 until September 2. Players typically range in age from 17-23. All host families receive Cutters season tickets as well as other perks of the Host Family Program.

To learn more about becoming a host family, contact Nate Schneider at nate@crosscutters.com or (570) 326-3389 x1400.

Information on 2023 MVP Club season ticket plans, Bonus Books, group outings and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or calling (570) 326-3389.

