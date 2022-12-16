Be a Holiday Hero and Donate Blood on Monday

The Blood Connection is hosting a Blood Drive at The Joe on Monday, December 19th from 12-5pm. All donors will receive free lunch from the RiverDogs Food Truck, a $10 eGift Card and a Holiday Heroes beanie!

Book your group outing for our '23 season here at The Joe now thru December 19th and pay $0 down until January 3rd. Please complete the form within this email and a RiverDogs representative will follow up with you to continue the booking process. At the time of reservation, we will need a signed contract and payment information to put on file. Please communicate with your representative if you will be paying in full or a deposit on January 3rd at the time of reservation. If you are putting down a deposit, your remaining balance will be due one month prior to your event.

Book season tickets for our '23 season here at The Joe and pay $0 down until January 3rd. Please complete the form within this email and a RiverDogs representative will follow up with you to continue the booking process and provide further information about being a season ticket holder here at The Joe!

To book your event, please contact Amber Hotelling at ahotelling@riverdogs.com

Any other questions?

If you have questions or would like to upgrade your package, please contact your RiverDogs account rep or call our office at 843-577-3647.

