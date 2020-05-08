BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Pink in the Rink Game

May 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





The ice was PINK and the crowd was LOUD for the Royals' 2020 Pink in the Rink Game vs. Wheeling on Feb. 8, 2020. Relive it tonight at 7:00 with BCTV Royals Rewind. Join us at the links below.

Links to watch are below:

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159764193338642/?d=n

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4CFLuu_h7A

Watch previous Royals Rewinds

Jan. 7, 2020 vs. Maine (Education Day): https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo

Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo

Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw

Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Newfoundland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d98hRckDhJY

Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA

2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI

2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s

