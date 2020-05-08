BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Pink in the Rink Game
May 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The ice was PINK and the crowd was LOUD for the Royals' 2020 Pink in the Rink Game vs. Wheeling on Feb. 8, 2020. Relive it tonight at 7:00 with BCTV Royals Rewind. Join us at the links below.
Links to watch are below:
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159764193338642/?d=n
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4CFLuu_h7A
Watch previous Royals Rewinds
Jan. 7, 2020 vs. Maine (Education Day): https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo
Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo
Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw
Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Newfoundland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d98hRckDhJY
Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA
2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI
2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2020
- BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Pink in the Rink Game - Reading Royals
- Terry Denike Joins the Roaring 20's Podcast - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.