BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight: 2006-07 Royals

June 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - It's a "best of" the 2006-07 Royals Friday at 7:00 p.m. courtesy of BCTV Royals Rewind. On tonight's edition, we're showing highlights, hits and sights from the season. That team led the ECHL in call-ups (41) and saw four former Royals make the NHL.

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/RoyalsRewind067

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6M5nAgzyE0&feature=youtu.be

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.