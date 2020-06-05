BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight: 2006-07 Royals
June 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - It's a "best of" the 2006-07 Royals Friday at 7:00 p.m. courtesy of BCTV Royals Rewind. On tonight's edition, we're showing highlights, hits and sights from the season. That team led the ECHL in call-ups (41) and saw four former Royals make the NHL.
Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/RoyalsRewind067
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6M5nAgzyE0&feature=youtu.be
Check out the Reading Royals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 5, 2020
- BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight: 2006-07 Royals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.