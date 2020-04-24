BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight + Coach MacDonald on IG Live

Join the Royals for an afternoon and evening of fun Friday; Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will hop on Instagram Live (instagram.com/readingroyals) at 4:00 p.m. and the Royals host another BCTV Royals Rewind on Facebook and YouTube at 7:00 p.m.

Friday's Royals Rewind features the team's first-ever Education Day game, pres. by Customers Bank, against the Maine Mariners. More than 5,000 kids packed Santander Arena to create an unforgettable atmosphere! The Royals plan to host two Education Day games in the 2020-21 season.

Links to watch are below:

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159688062998642/?d=n

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo

Watch previous Royals Rewinds

Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo

Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw

Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA

2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI

2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s

