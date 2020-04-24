BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight + Coach MacDonald on IG Live
April 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Join the Royals for an afternoon and evening of fun Friday; Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will hop on Instagram Live (instagram.com/readingroyals) at 4:00 p.m. and the Royals host another BCTV Royals Rewind on Facebook and YouTube at 7:00 p.m.
Friday's Royals Rewind features the team's first-ever Education Day game, pres. by Customers Bank, against the Maine Mariners. More than 5,000 kids packed Santander Arena to create an unforgettable atmosphere! The Royals plan to host two Education Day games in the 2020-21 season.
Links to watch are below:
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159688062998642/?d=n
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo
Watch previous Royals Rewinds
Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo
Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw
Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA
2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI
2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 24, 2020
- BCTV Royals Rewind Tonight + Coach MacDonald on IG Live - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.