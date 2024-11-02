BC Starts Strong in Saskatchewan I CFL
November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Jevon Cottoy takes it the house for a 56 yard touchdown to give the Lions the lead early in Saskatchewan
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Sean Whyte Named West Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
- Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to West Division All-CFL Team
- Bo Lokombo Earns Nomination for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award
- Double Nomination for McInnis as CFL Announces Team Award Winners
- Jeshrun Antwi & Cristophe Beaulieu Make Week 20 Honour Roll