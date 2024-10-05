BC Place Erupts After a Pick 6 I CFL

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The BC Lion extend their lead after Mathieu Betts picks off Jake Maier and takes it to the house

