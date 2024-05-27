BC Lions Release Eight

May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions this morning released eight players from the training camp roster:

American linebacker Joe Beckett

American linebacker KeSean Brown

American defensive back Tyon Davis

American wide receiver Taylor Grimes

American running back Taquan Mizzell

American quarterback Dakota Prukop

National defensive back Jassin States-McClean

American wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu

