BC Lions Release Eight
May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kamloops) - The BC Lions this morning released eight players from the training camp roster:
American linebacker Joe Beckett
American linebacker KeSean Brown
American defensive back Tyon Davis
American wide receiver Taylor Grimes
American running back Taquan Mizzell
American quarterback Dakota Prukop
National defensive back Jassin States-McClean
American wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu
