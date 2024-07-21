BC at Calgary - Week 7
July 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The Calgary Stampeders host the BC Lions in week 7 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2024
- Lions Drop a One-Point Game vs Stamps - CFL
- Elks Sign Running Back Justin Rankin - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.