CFL B.C. Lions

BC at Calgary - Week 16

Published on September 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


The Calgary Stampeders host the BC Lions in Week 16 action of the 2025 CFL season.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from September 20, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central