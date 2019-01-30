BB&T Ballpark to Host a Job Fair on Saturday, February 23
January 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Three local companies will be searching for new employees at a community Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services, Legends Hospitality Management, and the Winston-Salem Dash are looking to add to their teams.
Many of these available positions are associated with gameday responsibilities at BB&T Ballpark for the Dash's upcoming season. Available part-time positions include:
- Bat Boys
- Bartenders
- Bolt's Illustrated Attendants
- Catering Staff
- Concessions Staff
- Entertainment Staff
- Grounds Crew
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Maintenance Staff
- Parking Lot Attendants
- Security
- Ticket Takers
- Ushers
The Dash's 70-game home schedule begins on Thursday, April 11, and it will mark the 10th anniversary season in BB&T Ballpark history. The Dash have paced all 30 High-A teams in total attendance for the last two years. Single-game tickets will be made available on February 11, and fans can purchase theirs by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.
For more information on the Job Fair, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
