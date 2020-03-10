Baysox Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox released their 2020 promotional schedule Tuesday morning. The latest edition of the promo calendar is a mix of classic Prince George's Stadium events with some new features sprinkled in throughout the summer.

Sixteen firework shows will light up the Maryland skies throughout the season. Headlining this series is an extravaganza over Independence Day weekend. The largest show of 2020 takes place following the Saturday, July 4, contest. For fans who cannot make it to that game, the team will also host a 5th of July show after a special Baysox edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

The Baysox will host 11 different giveaway nights in 2020, highlighted by a pair of bobbleheads featuring the likeness of a pair of current Orioles. On June 13, Austin "Gloveman" Hays will be given to the first 1,000 fans (ages 13+) as part of Top Gun Night. On July 16, D.J. Stewart receives his own bobblehead as part of DJ Night at the stadium.

The summer features several weekly promotions. Every Monday is Mutt Monday, when all dogs receive free admission to the ballpark, so long as their owners provide a leash and proper vaccination tags. Every Tuesday home game is Dollar (Hot) Dog Night as well as Two Buck Tuesday. With the purchase of a regular-priced box seat, all fans can get a second box seat for two dollars (must be purchased in advance of the game date).

2020 Baysox Promotional Schedule

April 9: OPENING NIGHT! Magnet Schedule Giveaway; Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) (Sponsored by Money One Federal Credit Union)

April 10: Baysox 12-pack Insulated Cooler Giveaway (1st 400 fans, 18+)

April 11: Kids Opening Day w/ Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Easter Egg Hunt; Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

April 13: Mutt Monday

April 14: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

April 15: Baseball in Education/STEM Day/College Fair

April 23: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.); (Sponsored by Bud Light)

April 24: Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

April 25: Fireworks; Centennial Tribute to the Negro Leagues; Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

April 26: Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day (w/ Marshall & Rubble); Bark in the Park

April 27: Mutt Monday

April 28: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

April 29: Baseball in Education/STEM Day

May 7: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) / College Colors Night (Sponsored by Bud Light)

May 8: Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

May 9: Fireworks; All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Tribute; Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

May 10: Mother's Day Celebration

May 11: Mutt Monday

May 12: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

May 13: Baseball in Education/STEM Day

May 19: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

May 20: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

May 21: Baseball in Education/STEM Day

May 29: Six Flags & Looney Tunes Night (1st 600 fans 48" and under receive a free Six Flags America ticket); Scouts BSA Camp Out; Youth Batting Glove Giveaway (1st 250 kids, 3-8 years old)

May 30: Fireworks; Star Wars Night (Sponsored by Taco Bell)

May 31: Helicopter Candy Drop; Meet the Team Autograph Session (12-12:30 p.m.); Team Photo Giveaway (1st 750 fans); Chrome Run Vintage Car Show (10:30 - 1:30 p.m.); Latin Baseball Celebration feat. Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Sponsored by Graphcom, Chesapeake Employers Insurance)

June 9: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

June 10: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

June 11: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.)[Theme: Margaritaville Night] (Sponsored by Bud Light)

June 12: Fiesta Friday feat. Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake; Girl Scout Sleepover

June 13: Fireworks; Top Gun Night w/ Austin "Gloveman" Hays Bobblehead (1st 1,000 fans, 13+); 1K Bud Light Beer Run; Knock Cancer Out of the Park Night

June 14: Heroes Day; Louie's Birthday Celebration

June 19: Olympics Night; Fort Meade Celebration Night

June 20: Fireworks; Military Appreciation Spectacular (Sponsored by Valor Roofing)

June 21: Father's Day Celebration; #1 Dad T=Shirt Giveaway (1st 500 dads, 21+) (Sponsored by Titanium Restoration); Play Catch on the Field (12:15 - 1 p.m.)

June 22: Mutt Monday

June 23: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

June 24: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

June 25: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) (Sponsored by Bud Light)

June 26: Fireworks; Mother/Son Night

July 4: Independence Day Fireworks (Sponsored by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians)

July 5: Independence Weekend Fireworks (Sponsored by Royal Farms)

July 6: Mutt Monday

July 7: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

July 8: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

July 9: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.); Mystery of Magic Night (Sponsored by Bud Light)

July 16: DJ Stewart Bobblehead Giveaway (1st 750 fans, 13+); Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) [Theme: DJ Night] (Sponsored by Money One Federal Credit Union, Bud Light)

July 17: Fireworks; BaytoberFest; Family Campout; Joint Base Andrews Night

July 18: Fireworks; Island Luau Night; Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (1st 750 fans, 13+) (Sponsored by Money One Federal Credit Union)

July 27: Mutt Monday

July 28: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

July 29: Summer Camp Day; Military Appreciation Day

July 30: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) ; WWE Night (feat. A WWE Superstar to be announced in April) (Sponsored by Bud Light)

July 31: Fireworks; Navy Night (Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union)

August 1: Fireworks; Touch-a-Truck Day (4:30 - 6:30 p.m.); Repticon Night (Presented by Miss Utility)

August 2: Princess at the Park Day

August 11: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

August 12: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

August 13: Summer Camp Day

August 14: Fireworks; Daddy/Daughter Night; Summer Reading Night (Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

August 15: Fireworks; Celebrate Maryland Night; Maryland's Worst Car Show; USCG Night

August 16: Beisbol y Bachata Day (feat. Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake) (Sponsored by Chesapeake Employers Insurance)

August 24: Mutt Monday

August 25: Two Buck Tuesday/Dollar Dog Night; Purchasing Power Federal Employee Night

August 26: Military Appreciation Night (1/2-price box seat ticket with proof of service)

August 27: Baysox Live! Happy Hour (5:00 - 6:30 p.m.) [Theme: Football Kick Off Party] (Sponsored by Bud Light)

August 28: Fireworks; Back to the 80s Night w/ 94.7 The Drive

August 29: Fireworks; Wedding Crashers Night

August 30: Fan Appreciation Day; Top Prospects T-Shirt Giveaway (1st 500 fans, 13+) (Sponsored by Money One Federal Credit Union); Meet the Team Autograph Day & Play Catch on the Field (12:00-12:30 p.m.)

The Bowie Baysox 2020 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2020 to celebrate their 28th Season. The team's 2020 home opener will be Thursday, April 9, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

