Baysox Late Homer Sinks Yard Goats

June 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats





Bowie, MD - Baysox outfielder T.J. Nichting hit a two-out, two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning to help Bowie come from behind to beat the Yard Goats 4-3, in the rubber game on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. Rylan Bannon singled and Nichting hit a towering fly ball that went off the centerfield wall as he sprinted around the bases for his fifth homer of the season. The Yard Goats scored three runs off Eastern League All-Star selection Alex Wells in the first inning and led until the eighth. It was the first time the Yard Goats lost a rubber game after going 8-0 in those matchups. Hartford starter Heath Holder was solid in five innings and only surrendered an unearned run while retiring 15 of 18 batters faced.

The Yard Goats scored three runs off Baysox starter Alex Wells in the first inning with a two-out rally. Manny Melendez led off with a walk and was moved to second on a bunt by Scott Burcham. Then, with two outs, Alan Trejo cracked a double to left and Melendez scored giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Tyler Nevin followed with a run-scoring single bringing in Trejo to make it 2-0 Yard Goats. Nevin then generated the next run by stealing second base, and an errant throw down to second sailed into the outfield allowing him to score and give the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead.

The Baysox got a run off Heath Holder in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jesse Valentin to make it a 3-1 game. The Hartford starter then retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced and left with a 3-1 lead after five full innings.

Bowie scored a run off reliever Mitch Horacek in the sixth inning, an RBI single by Jesse Valentin, to make it a 3-2 contest. Scott Griggs pitched around a bases loaded jam in the seventh. Justin Lawrence came in for the eighth inning and struck out the first two batters faced. Rylan Bannon then singled, setting up the two run homer by Nichting.

The Yard Goats continue the road trip and open up a four-game weekend series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Virginia tomorrow night at 6:35 PM. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

June 26, 2019

Final: Bowie Baysox 4, Hartford Yard Goats 3

WP: Dillon Tate (1-3)

LP: Justin Lawrence (0-1)

SV: none

T: 2:16

ATT: 2,326

