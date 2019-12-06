Baysox Host 13th Annual Holiday Hope Project

December 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - As the holiday season approaches, the Bowie Baysox are once again participating in Louie's Holiday Hope Project to serve and support families across the Greater Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

Since 2007, the Project has helped dozens of area families and over 500 local children have had happier holidays over those years. Louie, the Baysox mascot, and Baysox employees surprise select families and deliver holiday gifts and food baskets to their home.

Louie's Holiday Hope Project is seeking toys and monetary donations during this holiday season. If you would like to help a local family or individual that has fallen on hard times and needs some holiday assistance, please stop by Prince George's Stadium to donate.

The Stadium will also serve as a collection point for warm clothes and sock donations in conjunction with Louie's Holiday Hope Project. The team invites fans to bring gently-used winter coats, new socks and other warm clothing to the Baysox front office during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, December 13) to donate to local families in need.

As a thank you for donating, you can choose from an array of giveaways and enter a raffle for a private, air-conditioned suite during the 2020 season.

For more questions, contact Baysox Community Programs Manager Kelsey Carter via email (kcarter@baysox.com) or phone (301-464-4871).

The 2020 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in April to celebrate their 28th year of Double-A baseball. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat.

