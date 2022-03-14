Baysox Free Family Funfest Returns Saturday, March 26

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox are excited to host the 22nd Free Family FunFest event on Saturday, March 26, at Prince George's Stadium from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Admission to the Free Family FunFest event is FREE and features free rides and games in Louie's Kids Park, dozens of interactive events and activities from many Baysox sponsors and partners, games and more.

Single game tickets for all 69 home games during the Baysox 2022 season will go on sale for the first time at FunFest and the stadium box office will be open throughout the event. This is the first day single game tickets can be purchased online at www.baysox.com or by phone for all 2022 home games. Full Season and Mini-Plan ticket holders can pick up their ticket packages at the event and are invited to an exclusive season ticket holders' luncheon.

Throughout the event, fans can hang out with Baysox fun-loving mascots Louie and Rocko, along with the Oriole Bird. There will also be several carnival-style games on the concourse for kids to enjoy. Fans will have the opportunity to go on tours of the field and walk the warning track. There will be raffles for fans to enter, new merchandise to check out in the Baysox Team Store and much more.

The Bowie Police Department will be on hand with police cars, along with horses from the Maryland National Capital Park Police Mounted Unit and fire apparatus from Prince George's Fire & EMS.

2022 Baysox Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysox.com or by calling Baysox Ticket Sales at 301.805.6000 between 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The team's 2022 home opener is Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the AA Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. To keep up with Baysox news and information, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

