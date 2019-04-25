Baysox Fall, 6-2, in Extras

BOWIE, Md. - A four-run 10th inning proved to be the decisive frame for the Akron RubberDucks in a 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 1,277 at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

Hunter Harvey started on the mound for the Baysox (4-16) and tossed his best start of the young season, holding the Akron lineup to one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts. A walk and a fielder's choice broke up the perfect game attempt over the first four innings.

The Ducks (9-11) threatened in the fifth inning when Connor Marabell advanced to third base via a double and a wild pitch. Alexis Pantoja grounded into a one-out fielder's choice, with Harvey getting Marabell in a key rundown for the second out of the inning. A strikeout of Logan Ice ended the jam and the night for the right-hander.

Offensively, the Baysox tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning. A walk and a double put runners in scoring position for Jesse Valentin, who grounded to second base to score Alexis Torres for his 5th RBI of the season. A Yusniel Diaz walk set the table for Ademar Rifaela, who singled up the middle to score Ryan McKenna and tie the game at 2-2.

The Baysox and Ducks continue their four-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. LHP Zac Lowther (1-1, 1.93 ERA) takes the mound for Bowie against Akron LHP Tanner Tully (1-0, 3.00).

Friday night is also Wizardry Night at the stadium, where fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite witch, wizard or other magical character. Fans who purchased tickets on baysoxhop.com can also play Quidditch on the field pre-game with the University of Maryland Quidditch team.

