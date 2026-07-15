Bayern & Barcelona Legend Robert Lewandowski Starts His Chicago Story

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video







Robert Lewandowski, well-traveled international superstar that he is, fielded and answered questions in English, his native Polish and Spanish during Tuesday's introductory press conference with Chicago Fire FC.

To his left sat Fire head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, who began his time in front of reporters by talking numbers - specifically, his new striker's accolades.

"Robert has scored over 700 career goals; he has the most goals in the Top 5 leagues in the last 15 years; he's third on the all-time scoring list in UEFA Champions League, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; and he has 13 league titles and countless other titles," Berhalter said.

"... We have a good team right now," Berhalter added. "I think Robert is a piece that can help take us to the top."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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