BayBears Drop Third Straight as Shrimp Pull Away Late

April 12, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, plated a pair of early runs but dropped the second game of the series 7-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday night at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Brendon Sanger and Zach Gibbons both drove in runs with singles in the second and fourth innings, respectively. Gibbons extended his hit streak to seven games, going 2-for-3. Hutton Moyer also had a multi-hit game.

However, a two-run Eric Jagielo home run off Luis Pena (0-1) in the first gave Jacksonville (3-4) a lead they maintained for the entire game. The Jumbo Shrimp matched the BayBears (3-4) with runs in the second and fourth, and they added three runs of insurance in the eighth.

Nick Neidert (1-0) earned his first win, giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in five innings. A trio of Jacksonville relievers held the BayBears scoreless for the final four frames and only allowed two hits.

Justin Anderson was sharp out of the bullpen for the BayBears, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts.

Taylor Ward singled in the first inning to extend his hit streak to seven games.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Jacksonville Friday at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Ivan Pineyro (0-0, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Jeff Brigham (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Jacksonville feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.

The BayBears return home Monday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Season tickets and group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.