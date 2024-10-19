Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Abby Dahlkemper scores late to give Bay FC an important victory over North Carolina Courage.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.