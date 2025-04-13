Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Game Highlights

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Ludmila's brace leads Chicago Stars FC to a win over Bay FC.

