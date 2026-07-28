Bay FC Loan Midfielder Jamie Shepherd To USL Super League Club Dallas Trinity FC through 2026

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that the club has agreed to loan midfielder Jamie Shepherd to USL Super League club Dallas Trinity FC. Shepherd will join Dallas for the remainder of the 2026 calendar year.

"Jamie has been a joy to work with and is a well-respected member of our group," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's professional, works hard every day, and is fully committed to improving her game. The next step in her development is gaining valuable match experience and regular playing time, and this loan gives her the opportunity to do that. I'm excited to see her continue to grow, wish her every success, and will be following her progress closely."

Shepherd has appeared in two matches across all competitions for Bay FC in this season, playing all 90 minutes in the club's friendly vs. Canadian side Ottawa Rapid FC April 17 and coming off the bench in NWSL action May 15 vs. Boston Legacy FC. She's tallied 13 appearances (five starts) and recorded 425 minutes across three seasons since joining the club as part of its inaugural season roster in 2024.

Shepherd joined Bay FC after being selected 30th overall by the club in the 2024 NWSL Draft. The Utah native played collegiately at BYU, where she logged a program-record 108 career appearances and tallied 14 goals and 21 assists. The Cougars' captain in 2023 earned third team All-Region honors and helped her squad advance to the NCAA College Cup, where they fell to Stanford in the semifinals.

Bay FC continues a busy stretch of three matches in eight days this week, returning home to host defending NWSL champion Gotham FC Wednesday, July 29 before Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area Saturday, August 1. Tickets for both contests remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.