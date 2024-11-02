Bay FC Capitalize on a Set Piece#nwsl
November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Courage Fall to Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Pride Complete Undefeated Home Season, Set NWSL Records for Most Wins and Points in a Single Season with Win Over Seattle - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Squares off Against the Houston Dash Tonight on the Road at 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) with a Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth in First Season - Bay FC
- Seattle Falls 3-2 in Orlando to Close the 2024 Season - Seattle Reign FC
- Tickets for Historic NWSL Quarterfinal at CPKC Stadium Available to Public Monday - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Reign FC Travels to Orlando to Take on the Pride Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Racing Readies for Decisive Finale against San Diego - Racing Louisville FC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host Seattle Reign to Close out the Regular Season, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on ION - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Ends 2024 NWSL Season with Loss to Portland Thorns FC - Angel City FC
- Utah Royals Conclude the Return of Royalty with a Loss to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Squares off Against the Houston Dash Tonight on the Road at 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) with a Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth in First Season
- Bay FC Defender Jen Beattie Named Fan Vote Winner for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide
- Bay FC Downs North Carolina Courage 1-0 at PayPal Park Behind Late Winner by Abby Dahlkemper
- Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp Roster for October Friendlies
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park