Bay FC Acquires Midfielder Kennedy Fuller Via Trade with Angel City Football Club

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) confirmed that the club has executed a trade with Bay FC for midfielder Kennedy Fuller and a 2026 international spot. In exchange, ACFC will receive $500,000 in intra-league transfer funds and $20,000 in allocation funds.

"I want to thank Angel City for taking chances on young players and giving me the opportunity to become a professional here," said Fuller. "I am so grateful for my teammates who created such a great environment and took me under their wing. It has helped me be the best version of myself on and off the field. I also want to thank the Angel City staff for supporting me every day. And of course, the Angel City fans, who have made this feel like home. This community is inspiring and I have loved getting to know so many of them since I started. I am excited for this next opportunity and will always be grateful for what this club has done for me and for the sport."

"It has been a pleasure to witness Kennedy's development as a player and as a professional over the last few years. We appreciate her contributions to our club and wish her all the best as she takes on the next chapter in her career," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons.

Fuller signed with the club on March 6, 2024, through the NWSL U-18 Entry Mechanism. As the second-youngest player to sign in Angel City history, behind Casey Phair, Fuller reached her 50th club appearance on April 26, 2026, against the Portland Thorns. This season, Fuller scored two goals, including one in ACFCs home opener against Chicago Stars FC and another against Kansas City Current, while also adding two assists. She scored her first career NWSL regular-season goal against Racing Louisville FC on June 19, 2024.

On the international stage, Fuller has been a consistent presence for US Youth National Teams, serving as captain of the US U-20 squad. She also helped the team qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and previously contributed to the U.S. U-16 Women's National Team's Mondial Montaigu Tournament victory in France.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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